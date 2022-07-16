I still have a lot to learn, but i would really like to (one day) illustrate childrenu2019s books. This is my latest digital drawing I would like to share in the hope some of you find some enjoyment in it. Have a good weekend my dudes.

I still have a lot to learn, but i would really like to (one day) illustrate children\u2019s books. This is my latest digital drawing I would like to share in the hope some of you find some enjoyment in it. Have a good weekend my dudes.
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.