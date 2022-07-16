‘Impatient’ Harry ‘wanted to return to US as fast as possible’ after Philip’s funeral





The press has closely monitored the opportunities for the royal to visit the UK since he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties and moved abroad in early 2020. Rows over security have also been followed by those questioning which events the prince would decide to attend.

A biographer has now claimed that even when Harry did return to the UK for an important occasion, he was determined to head back to the states as quickly as possible. Prince Harry arrived in the country in April 2021 to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. A report in the Mail on Sunday suggested The Queen’s “strength and stay” would have been “most happy” to see Prince William talking to his brother – an occasion claimed to have been made possible by Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. But inside, Prince Harry is said to have been “impatient” – wanting to leave not just the conversation but the country as a whole.

Journalist Tom Bower, in a new biography of the prince, serialised in the Times, said he looked “clearly impatient” on the day. While reports focussed on Harry’s conversation with his brother, there was, Mr Bower argues, something much more important in play. He wrote: “After the service, eager for signs of reconciliation, the media seized on Kate’s manoeuvre to engineer a conversation between the brothers. “Cameras followed them as they walked up the hill towards the castle. Later reports of the aftermath veered between a two-hour conversation between Harry, William and Charles, and a perfunctory exchange before everyone departed. READ MORE: ‘Seriously ill’ Putin resembles ‘hamster’

“The Me You Can’t See” was co-created and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex. In it, Harry claimed the Royal Family met “every single ask, request, warning” for help with harassment from the press suffered by him and his wife with “silence”. Despite his complaints, he added the family responded with “total neglect”.

The programme was made available the month after Harry visited the UK for his grandfather’s funeral. Mr Bower criticised the Duke’s “damnation” of his family through the film. Reports suggest the prince could return to the UK later this year to mark the release of his long-awaited memoir.