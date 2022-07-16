Infosys Facilitates The International Tennis Hall of Fame In Metaverse

Digital services and consulting company Infosys jas announced it will unveil new immersive, digital experiences designed to enhance the tournament for fans at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, United States, from July 10-17, 2022, along with a roadmap of innovations in the metaverse with the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF).

Starting in 2022, the Infosys Hall of Fame Open will feature an all-new match center for fans from around the world to tune in and get powerful data insights across the matches from the tournament which will feature :

Matchbeats and AI Quiz: Matchbeats is an interactive live match visualization that provides fans with interesting point-by-point insights as the action unfolds. The AI powered insights section inside it will provide a narrative around the match situation akin to a commentator in the booth. At the end of each set, fans can engage in an AI quiz based on the stats from the set.

Automated Live Commentary: The Infosys Tennis Platform will bring to fans automated text-based live commentary from each of the matches further adding a rich dimension to follow the action.

Stats, live results, and scores: The tournament website has also been updated with a new live score and results section which has been automated. Each match will also feature a unique Stats feature that will not only provide match stats but based on AI logic, sort them by significance, and tell a deeper story of the match.

Immersive ITHF Metaverse Museum: Infosys and ITHF have also embarked on a journey to preserve the heritage of the sport and celebrate its champions and rich history by developing an immersive virtual metaverse museum that will be accessible for fans around the world.

This year select guests at the ITHF will get a chance to see a sneak peek of the experience on Oculus VR headsets.

The complete project is due to be launched in 2023 with a web and VR version that fans will be able to experience.

“As the Official Digital Innovation Partner and title sponsor for ITHF’s annual ATP tournament – the Infosys Hall of Fame Open – we’re thrilled to enable the sport of tennis to navigate new frontiers and embrace digital innovation. At the Infosys Hall of Fame Open, we will showcase futuristic innovations leveraging the Infosys Tennis Platform, delivering unforgettable experiences for fans, and uplifting the tennis community as a whole,” said Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys.

“We’re proud to partner with Infosys to continue to digitally transform the ITHF experience both on and off the tennis courts. This partnership presents exhilarating new opportunities as we will be able to engage fans in the excitement of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open and also provide greater access to the sport’s inspiring history to fans across the globe via digital, immersive experiences,” said Todd Martin, CEO, ITHF.