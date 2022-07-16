Ivana Trump died of ‘blunt force injuries’ to torso, says medical examiner





The 73 year-old first wife of former US President Donald Trump died earlier this week, on July 14. She was married to the businessman from 1977 to 1992 and is the mother of three of his four children, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Junior.

The businesswoman died in her New York City home. The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death as accidental. Ivana was found at the foot of her apartment’s staircase next to a spilled cup of coffee, according to American reports. The Examiner’s Office (OCME) said in a statement: “The Medical Examiner has determined her cause of death was an accident caused by blunt impact injuries to her torso.

“Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation.” Donald Trump earlier this week announced in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. READ MORE: Penny Mordaunt slams net zero as ‘clobbering families’

Sharing a photo of herself as a child cuddling her mother, Ivanka wrote in a post on Twitter: “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. “Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. “She lived life to the fullest – never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. “I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

In a New York Times obituary, Ivana was described as “the glamorous Czech American businesswoman whose high-profile marriage to Donald J Trump in the 1980s established them as one of the era’s quintessential New York power couples”. An article in the Guardian added: “Ivana was a successful businesswoman in her own right: her clothes and jewellery, sold on a shopping network, were grossing $50million annually in sales; she licensed beauty products through the downmarket JC Penney chain. “As with her husband, to many Americans she was a poor person’s idea of what a rich person should be.”