James Bond star Roger Moore ‘threw chair at wall’ during feud with Bond girl





Later today, at 8pm on ITV, the incredible James Bond film A View To A Kill will hit TV screens. The movie is one of Sir Roger Moore’s biggest and best 007 pictures of all time. Behind the scenes, though, it was an extremely stressful time for him. While working on the set with a few of the Bond girls, one of them sent Moore into an absolute fury once cameras stopped rolling.

As 007, Moore was pitted against May Day – the chief henchwoman of Max Zorin, the film’s villain played by Christopher Walken. May Day was played by Grace Jones, a model and actor who was becoming exceedingly popular at the time. But things were not going well between Jones and Moore on set. Moore wrote about his problem with Jones in his 2008 autobiography, My Word is My Bond: A Memoir. He said: “Every day in her dressing room she played very loud rock music that made the walls shake.”

This rock music messed with Moore's schedule. Almost every day he tried to squeeze naps into his shooting plan, so he could stay refreshed and attentive for his role as James Bond. However, Jones' music ruined any chance of that happening. "An afternoon nap was out of the question," he wrote. "I did ask her several times to turn it down, to no avail." Eventually, he "snapped".

Moore recalled getting into bed with Jones to film the scene before they wrapped the film altogether. He wrote: “I slipped between the sheets. She slid in beside me, bringing with her an enormous black sex toy.” The two actors burst into laughter and all was forgiven quite quickly after that. Moore added in his memoir: “Very funny.”

Moore recalled getting into bed with Jones to film the scene before they wrapped the film altogether. He wrote: "I slipped between the sheets. She slid in beside me, bringing with her an enormous black sex toy." The two actors burst into laughter and all was forgiven quite quickly after that. Moore added in his memoir: "Very funny."

Moore died on January 23, 2017. After his death, many people spoke out about working with the iconic actor. Jones fondly remembered sharing the screen with the British star. She said: "He was very funny — always telling jokes and always making me laugh. His humour was quite attractive, but my character, May Day, was to hate him, so I had to stay in character after I read the script!" Speaking about their sex scene, she added: "I didn't have any fight scenes with Roger in the film, but my fight scenes with other characters were very physical. I had to be at the best shape. He and I did have a love scene, though, and that was more physical."