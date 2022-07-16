Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Share Wedding Plans, Reveal Family’s Reaction To Their Relationship

Karan Kundrra and his ladylove, Tejasswi Prakash are currently the most loved celebrity couple in Tinseltown. The two have been painting the town red with their mushy romance and cutesy PDAs, and their fans adore them. Karan and Tejasswi enjoy a massive fanbase, who is eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot. However, to their fan’s dismay, the duo has not shared the good news about their marriage yet and are enjoying their moments together to the fullest.

Now, in a recent interview with a leading news portal, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash opened up about their relationship and revealed their wedding plans. The much-in-love couple also talked about their parents’ reaction towards their love for each other and shared many other interesting details about their love life.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Karan Kundraa and his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash opened up about their love life. When the couple was asked to shed light on their relationship, Tejasswi shared that she and Karan don’t get enough time for each other and added that she feels that they are in a long-distance relationship. She also mentioned that she and Karan want to be with each other all the time. Speaking about the same, Tejasswi said:

“I think ours is a long distance relationship according to him because we actually do not get enough time and I honestly feel the way we are a couple even if get enough time it will never be enough, yeah it will never be enough. I don’t believe in the distance in a relationship. Yeah this one we just want to be with each other, like all the time, all the time.”

Further in the interview, the couple opened up about their family’s reaction to their relationship. Talking about the same, Tejasswi mentioned that Karan had already told her that his mom is not easy to please but he had also told her that his mom is going to love her. The actress also shared that when she had an interaction with Karan’s parents inside the BB house via a video call, his father had said that she’s the heart of the family. In her words:

“Karan had told me that his mom was not an easy person to please. But then even before we were given a chance to speak to our families inside the house, he knew that she is going to fall in love with me. But, I was still so nervous. But then, when they did come on the screen and when uncle said she’s the heart of the family now. That did really mean a lot to us. And when Pra said ‘I like him for you’. And when that coming from Pra is a big deal.”

Then Karan talked about the reaction Tejasswi’s parents had when they had got to know about him and Tejasswi and shared that he was not stressed at all. Mentioning that Tejasswi’s parents are simple people, Karan said that they eventually opened up to him and now they feel comfortable with him. Reflecting on the same, Kundrra said:

“Pehli baat toh, stress toh nahi tha main bilkul bhi. Zaroorat toh thi. Because I had decided that I am not backing off. Her family is very simple. So I can see that Dhere dhere they are opening up to me, to the extent where. The other day I went to her set to meet her and aunty was there. And I was sitting with her for three hours.”

In the same interview, when Tejasswi was asked about her thoughts about a dream wedding, the actress shared that now that she is with Karan, she feels that it’s extremely important for her to get married. She added that she feels that she has found the right person to get married to. Talking about how she marriage was a scary thought for her, Tejasswi said:

“It’s a given. I don’t really think that marriage is extremely important. To be very honest. I don’t think for every girl it’s very important. I feel it’s extremely important because I am with Karan. Because I found the right man for myself. And I found somebody that I can spend the rest of my life with. But otherwise, it used to always be an extremely scary thought, sharing the bed every single day, sharing a wardrobe, sharing a house. So for now, it’s just important because I’m with Karan.”

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently a host on the show, Dance Deewane Juniors, and Tejasswi Prakash is seen on the show, Naagin 6.

