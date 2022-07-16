Kate Garraway absent from ITV chat show as host takes a break from Garraway’s Good Stuff

Kate Garraway has been hosting her own Saturday morning programme for a few months now, with the latest instalment being the 14th episode. Garraway’s Good Stuff usually sees the Good Morning Britain host speak with a number of guests and help out the chef in the ITV studio kitchen. However, this week, she was taking a break from hosting the programme ahead of the heatwave gripping the UK.

To start the most recent episode of the chat show, musician and soap star, Martin Kemp, joined chef and presenter Shiv Ramoutar to host the programme.

Announcing why Kate was absent from proceedings, Shiv said: “Kate is taking some time off so I am stepping into [the role].

“I’ve got my mate Martin, here, Martin Kemp, amazing, and he is here to help me kickstart the weekend,” she continued.

Viewers might recognise Shiv as one of the guest chefs who is usually seen with Kate during the cooking segments of the programme.

Martin has had his own chat show with his son, Roman Kemp, over the past couple of years so he is no novice when it comes to standing in the hosting role.

