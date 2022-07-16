Leaked Call Of Duty images suggest 2024’s game might be set in the Gulf War

What may be leaked images of multiplayer maps from 2024’s Call Of Duty and this year’s Modern Warfare 2 have emerged online over the weekend. The concept art was posted to Twitter by RealiityUK, an account that’s since been suspended, but not before they explained that the images were discovered in Warzone Mobile test files (thanks Eurogamer). The images shared by RealiityUK are still up on ResetEra if you want to have a nosy.

What do you call a sequel to Modern Warfare?

RealiityUK alleged two of the images they posted were from 2024’s Call Of Duty game, being developed by Treyarch. Dubbed Stealth and Pillage, these images show a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk plane and a bombed out palace that resembles something you’d expect from Saddam Hussein’s interior decorator. This could suggest the game will be set during the 1990-1991 Gulf War. If so, that could mean it’s a follow-up to 2020’s Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, set during the 1980s.

Art that could be from the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 remake shows an oilfield, a Grand Prix, and adds a bit of culture by including a museum. Other maps were listed by RealiityUK but didn’t have images, which were referred to as Esports Gym, Exhume, Fallout, Favela, Firing Range, Floating Bay, Killhouse, Lighthouse, Luxury, Mountain Town and Narcos. Although Infinity Ward recently clarified that Modern Warfare 2 content would make its way into Warzone 2.0 when they arrive later this year, remember that your progression won’t carry over.

Activision publish the Call Of Duty series, and they’re still mired in legal issues and reports alleging a discriminatory and harassing working environment. Microsoft also announced their intention to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion (£56 billion) in January of this year.

The next Call Of Duty is a remake of Modern Warfare 2, launching on Steam on October 28th for the hefty sum of £60/$70/€70. It’s a return to Valve’s storefront for the series, which had been exclusively available on Activision’s own Battle.net in recent years.