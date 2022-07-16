Manager hails Rangers relationship after securing midfielder on loan

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is delighted to have signed Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson on a season-loan loan as he opened up on his ‘good relationship’ with the Light Blues.

Bowyer signed the Ibrox midfielder yesterday as Williamson looks set for a third campaign in the Championship and the Dundee boss paid tribute to Gers’ loan manager Billy Kirkwood after dealing with him regularly last season.

Bowyer worked with Stephen Kelly at Salford last season and believes he’s won the ‘trust’ of the Rangers hierarchy, which allowed him to sign Williamson.

“He’s a very good player, I’m delighted,” said Bowyer [Courier].

“I class myself as having a good relationship with Rangers, last season we signed Stephen Kelly from them.

“Billy Kirkwood was exceptional with us last year and then you hope they trust you to work with their players and look after them to extent, knowing he will develop under us as well.

“We’re delighted to have got that one done, he gives us something a little bit different in midfield.

“He has great experience in this league, which is important.

“He had played with Max Anderson with Scotland U/21s so straight away he had a familiar face to greet him.

“That helps the player settle in.”

Williamson needs a big season as he aims to secure long-term Rangers future

While Williamson signed a new deal to keep him at Ibrox until 2024, the midfielder still needs to kick on and show he deserves a place at Rangers long-term.

The midfielder had an up-and-down season last term with Livingston then Raith Rovers and he’ll need to consistently perform for Dundee this season.

As the Dens Park side look to win promotion back to the Premiership at the first attempt, there should be plenty of opportunities for Williamson to impose himself on games and show just what he can do.

