Matt’s Inside Line: Get Scoop on Evil, All Rise, The Cleaning Lady, The Orville, Yellowstone, Bridgerton and More

Are Evil‘s creepiest creep-outs to come? Might an Orville romance be rekindled? Is a comedy icon to be found on The Bear‘s secret menu? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (You can and should email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.)

Been loving this season of Evil. Have we seen its most unsettling episode yet? –Deb

We put your question to the experts, series creators Robert and Michelle King. “Sometimes it’s not as easy to know which ones are going to be the scariest when you’re making them because the visual effects aren’t in place yet,” Michelle King says, adding that “once it’s on the screen, it has more impact.” That said? This Sunday’s episode, “The Demon of Algorithims” — which is “sort of inspired by TikTok,” Robert King notes — is a contender. (Our hopes that Taylor Louderman’s Malindaz would be back for that one were quickly dashed, though. The Kings say she doesn’t appear in the episode.)

It looks like filming for Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady is underway. Any scoop on what’s ahead for Thony and Arman? –Beth

I got your Q in front of exec producers Melissa Carter and Miranda Kwok, and they happily wrote back, “This season, fans can expect more of that complicated chemistry and sexual tension between Arman and Thony while they are pushed further into criminal activities together. But as they attempt to rebuild their lives, Arman’s wife Nadia becomes a crucial part of their business. Whereas Thony needed Arman’s help last season to save her son, now Arman needs Thony’s help to save his soul.”

Any chance the recently un-renewed Season 3 of Why Women Kill will be picked up elsewhere? –Isaac

Sorry, but there are currently no plans to find the de-newed series a new home.

Any chance we’ll see Ed and Kelly’s romance rekindle by the end of The Orville Season 3? –Ashton

When I delivered your Q to Seth MacFarlane himself, he acknowledged, “Initially, it was supposed to be a Will They/Won’t They thing” between the exes, but as he listened to viewer feedback, “There are a lot of people who think that this idea of a divorced couple that can co-exist and be friends and work together and have a normal civilized relationship is a lot more profound than two people who we want to fall in love again… So lately I’ve been playing to that — they have this past and they have this connection with each other, but there’s something kind of potent about their ability to work as partners, even given all that.”