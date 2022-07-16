Netflix’s Live Action ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Has Found It’s Lead Actor

Netflix has found their Yusuke Urameshi for their live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series.

Tokyo Revengers’ actor Takumi Kitamura will star. The project was announced by the streamer last year but details and new photos are just dropping.

Yusuke Urameshi will be played by Takumi Kitamura #yuyuhakusho pic.twitter.com/LWcZ60LQIw — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 16, 2022

While there is an anime version out, the series will draw directly from the 1990 manga. The story follows a teenage delinquent named Yasuke who dies while committing an act of goodness. Heaven and Hell have no place for him so in an effort to reunite his soul with his body, he becomes an underworld detective.

The exclusive was initially reported by IGN who were able to get a quote from the actor and director of the series.

“The original work is a universal and unique masterpiece and a reason why Japan is so proud of its strong manga and anime culture. I am happy to share the masterpiece of Yu Yu Hakusho with the world and I hope we can create something people everywhere will enjoy,”

“When I first heard about Yu Yu Hakusho receiving a live-action adaptation, I honestly wondered if it would even be possible—but after being presented with the producer’s vision and possibilities with Netflix, my expectations grew and I found myself burning with passion to make this project come to life,” said director ShoTsukikawa. More than anything, I think the appeal of Yu Yu Hakusho comes from its characters, which is why I wanted to highlight the appealing relationships and battles in Yu Yu Hakusho.”

Tsukikawa also added insight into what fans can look forward to with the series action scenes.

“The visual effects we use are quite advanced, as we utilize cutting-edge technology, aimed for the best quality we can achieve,” he states. “ Lastly, from the very beginning, we were strongly aware of creating a series for a global audience. Just like when I first heard about this adaptation, there may be people out there who feel it’s an impossible undertaking, but no matter how many ways I express how I feel, I believe the work will speak for itself and prove it’s possible. I will continue to pour my heart and soul into the project to deliver the best entertainment from Japan to the world. ”