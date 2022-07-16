Play2Own Metaverse REALM Receives $10M to Enhance Platform

REALM, a play2own metaverse platform, receives a $10 million investment from global investment group LDA Capital.

According to information shared with CQ, REALM aims to use the funds to improve its product roadmap and metaverse accessibility and deliver more unique experiences and games through its scalable metaverse.

Furthermore, REALM claims that they aim to become the leading brand in the metaverse space. The platform achieves this by making its platform more compatible, expanding its creator tools, and increasing the number of virtual experiences.

In addition, the metaverse claims to be a game changer in the highly promising industry and change the way NFTs are showcased and personalized by introducing a new way of customizing and monetizing the space.

Warren Baker, the managing partner of LDA Capital, said, “LDA Capital is enthusiastic about the advancements brought by REALM to the virtual worlds and games. REALM will bring the blockchain to mainstream consumers and allow them to engage and interact inside the Metaverse, whether purchasing real estate in the form of NFTs, participating in events, or building their microverse with simple tools. REALM is not only accelerating the entertainment industry, but also a new economy as a whole.”

Matthew Larby, founder and CEO of REALM, chimed in regarding the partnership:

We are excited to partner with LDA with one vision in mind, reducing barriers to entering the metaverse for everyone. Our hybrid fiat and crypto metaverse unlocks the power of the blockchain without the need for wallets, bridges, or any environmental impact from ledger technologies. While positively impacting society with LDA’s commitment, we can create an infinitely scalable metaverse that similarly supports our community, brands, and creators.

Statistically, metaverse intellects predict that the global metaverse market would snowball in the coming years. The space is expected to grow from $100 billion to $1.5 trillion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 47.6% during the maturity period.