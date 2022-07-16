Prince George, Charlotte and Louis treated to Charles’s favourite books ‘He’s very good’





Camilla allowed royal fans to catch a glimpse of what her life with Prince Charles looks like behind closed doors. In a wide-ranging interview published hours before her 75th birthday on Sunday, the Duchess of Cornwall mentioned Prince Charles’s close relationship with his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Asked if he still reads them bedtime stories, Camilla told the Daily Mail: “Well, his grandchildren aren’t [too old]. “He’s very good because he does all these voices for them. “He loves Babar the Elephant. They are such lovely books, I think all ages love them, even grown-ups.” Quizzed on whether the Prince of Wales is introducing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children to books he enjoyed when he was young, Camilla nodded.

She said: “I think we all do that, don’t we? “I can never read Black Beauty [her favourite childhood tome] to Eliza, my granddaughter, though, because she can’t cope with anything to do with an animal that is hurt.” Camilla had first opened up on how Prince Charles behaves as a grandfather to George, Charlotte and Louis in 2018. Appearing in the BBC documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, the Duchess said: “He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing and my grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him. READ MORE: Queen laughs as chat with hospice user interrupted by husband’s phone

“He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that.” In the film, released to mark the 70th birthday of the Prince of Wales, Prince William praised his father as a “brilliant” granddad and expressed his wish to see the heir to the throne slow down a little with his work to dedicate more time to George, Charlotte and Louis. He said: “It’s something I’m working more heavily on, put it that way.” “I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.” DON’T MISS

The Duke of Cambridge added: “As most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health’s okay. “He’s the fittest man I know, but equally I want him to be fit until he’s 95. “Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren. “Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible.”

The Prince of Wales and Camilla share their love for books and literature. The Duchess is the patron of several literacy and book patronages, including BookTrust and First Story. In January 2021, she also launched The Reading Room, an online book club through which she shares her passion for reading.

Every season, Camilla releases a list of books for followers of the project to read. The Instagram account dedicated to the book club is also filled with conversations with authors, insights and videos featuring the Duchess. The Prince of Wales happily took part in this project last December, when he agreed to be one of the guests reading A Christmas Carol to mark the 12 Days of Christmas.