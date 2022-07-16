Prince Harry ‘trawled social media for snide comments every night on Australia tour’

Royal biographer Tom Bower said the Sussexes received an “ecstatic” reception in Australia for their 2018 tour. But Mr Bower claimed the mood in Harry and Meghan’s camp was “miserable”.

Writing in his new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Mr Bower highlighted how “large crowds cheered” for the couple during the trip which they kicked off by announcing the Duchess’s pregnancy.

In an extract in the Times, the biographer said: “The Commonwealth, everyone agreed, would be enhanced by the birth of the royal family’s first mixed-race child in the contemporary era.

“Harry and Meghan would be at the forefront of modernising the monarchy.

“Throughout those first days, the tour was perfect.