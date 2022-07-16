Princess Beatrice was ‘stunning’ in wedding tiara – but one other royal looked ‘timeless’

Princess Beatrice, 33, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony on July 17, 2020. The Princess’ original wedding plans earlier in 2020 had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The entire day was an homage to Queen Elizabeth, as Beatrice chose to wear a Norman Hartnell gown previously worn by Her Majesty.
She said: “For her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice decided to stun in the iconic Fringe Tiara for her special day.
“This dazzling tiara features 47 diamond bars which are divided by metal spikes to create a unique, modern, yet elegant statement.
“The tiara was originally owned by Queen Mary and was eventually passed down to Queen Elizabeth II to wear on her wedding day in 1947.
“It famously was her ‘something borrowed’.”
“The Fringe Tiara paired perfectly with the large flower bouquet she carried and made the perfect statement while not drawing any attention away from the bride’s beauty.”
What changes did Beatrice make to the diadem?
Claire explained: “Beatrice added her own twist to this historic royal family tiara, reflecting its geometric design in the intricate lines of silver beading on her unique wedding gown.”
Daena Borrowman, the PR, Social and Digital Marketing Manager at jewellerybox also commented exclusively on the fringe tiara for Express.co.uk.
She said: “Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara was created on the commission of Queen Elizabeth II’s paternal grandmother, Queen Mary.
“In terms of its design, the tiara consists of diamonds set in gold and silver fashioned into 47 graduated rose-set tapering bars, separated by 46 narrow spikes.
“The diamonds in the tiara were originally part of a necklace that Queen Victoria gifted to Queen Mary on the occasion of her wedding.
“It is a very special and historic royal jewel indeed, because the current Queen, then, Princess Elizabeth wore it on her wedding day.
“It caused much alarm for the young bride-to-be on the morning of her wedding when it snapped as she was getting ready. Palace officials had to rush it to Garrard’s to be fixed and the rest is history.
“Other Windsor brides who have donned the tiara on their wedding day include the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne and more recently, the Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice.”
