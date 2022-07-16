Princess Beatrice was ‘stunning’ in wedding tiara – but one other royal looked ‘timeless’

Princess Beatrice, 33, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony on July 17, 2020. The Princess’ original wedding plans earlier in 2020 had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The entire day was an homage to Queen Elizabeth, as Beatrice chose to wear a Norman Hartnell gown previously worn by Her Majesty.

She said: “For her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice decided to stun in the iconic Fringe Tiara for her special day.

“This dazzling tiara features 47 diamond bars which are divided by metal spikes to create a unique, modern, yet elegant statement.

“The tiara was originally owned by Queen Mary and was eventually passed down to Queen Elizabeth II to wear on her wedding day in 1947.

“It famously was her ‘something borrowed’.”

