Princess Charlene makes ‘small statement’ to ‘look less fragile’ in new family photo

“But it does appear to throw up several ‘intentional gestures’ or signals that suggest Charlene is feeling stronger and that the family is still on track or at least wanting to be seen as so.”

She explained: “Charlene and Albert stand together behind their children in a very evenly-balanced and mirrored pose.

“Charlene is very slightly to the front here and she is leaning into her husband, suggesting a relaxed desire for proximity, in contrast to some of her more overkill displays in South Africa.

“There is still an air of sadness in her facial expression but she has also made the decision to, unusually, wear deep red lipstick.

