Royal POLL: Should Camilla conduct more solo engagements?





Camilla celebrates her 75th birthday on Sunday and has marked the milestone by editing a special souvenir edition of Country Life magazine. The magazine highlights her patronages and Camilla also shares her love of the countryside, horses and dogs, her most cherished view and her favourite recipe.

Camilla’s journey into the Royal Family has not been easy, being torn down as the “other woman” for her involvement with Prince Charles before his divorce from the late Princess Diana. READ MORE: Camilla’s children admitted feeling ‘not quite part of the Royal Family’ in frank comments She faced several years of harsh headlines but has since become more popular with the public, aided by her support for contemporary issues. Camilla has been recognised for campaigning on issues such as domestic violence, rape, literacy and poverty. The Duchess has recently taken on several solo engagements which coincide with her passions and demonstrate her support for such causes.

The magazine could be dismissed as a PR exercise, but CNN suggests that it signals increasing confidence from the Duchess and a growing sense of duty. Earlier this week Camilla conducted a solo appearance at Millbrook Primary School in Newport, Wales to open the school's new library. She has been a patron of the National Literacy Trust for almost 12 years and used the opportunity to launch The Duchess' Birthday Books Project which will provide 75 primary schools in disadvantaged areas in the UK with wellbeing and happiness-themed libraries. On her visit to Rwanda last month with Prince Charles, she also delivered a keynote speech at a Violence Against Women and Girls event ahead of the Commonwealth summit in Kigali.

Do you support Camilla as Queen Consort? Earlier this year the Queen shared her “sincere wish” that Camilla will become Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne. Consort refers to the spouse of a ruling monarch and there were suggestions that Camilla would be known as Princess Consort, due to Charles’s previous marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales. On the eve of her Platinum Jubilee the Queen said in an official statement: “It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.” At the time, a Clarence House spokesperson said Charles and Camilla were “touched and honoured”.

"Both he and Her Majesty have been…an inspiration to each one of us here to do the same, whatever her age." Camilla added: "I learned that your place is several feet behind the monarch, you're there as a back-up." Camilla has already stepped, alongside other senior members of the Royal Family, to support the Queen following the Monarch's mobility problems.