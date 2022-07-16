Scam warning: Britons lose £8,855 to credit card payment fraud – ‘Act with caution!’

Research carried out by Merchant Machine found that the UK has the highest number of fraud cases per 1,000 inhabitants in Europe. This equates to 123 people being scammed per 1,000 inhabitants with the highest amount someone losing within this group being €10,414. Taking into account the current exchange rate, €10,414 comes to around £8,855 which is a sizable amount of money to lose during the continuing cost of living crisis.

In light of this, those affected by credit card payment fraud are looking for advice on what to look out for when targeted by criminals.

During an average month in the UK, there are around 170 Google searches for ‘report credit card fraud’ and 1,000 searches for ‘credit card fraud’.

This suggests that this is a consistent issue which affects Britons in some capacity which needs to be addressed.

Out of all the 19 counties profiled by Merchant Machine, Ireland loses the second-highest amount of money to fraud per 1,000 cards with €5,145 (£4,374) each month.

