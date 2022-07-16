Scam warning: Britons lose £8,855 to credit card payment fraud – ‘Act with caution!’

Research carried out by Merchant Machine found that the UK has the highest number of fraud cases per 1,000 inhabitants in Europe. This equates to 123 people being scammed per 1,000 inhabitants with the highest amount someone losing within this group being €10,414. Taking into account the current exchange rate, €10,414 comes to around £8,855 which is a sizable amount of money to lose during the continuing cost of living crisis.
In light of this, those affected by credit card payment fraud are looking for advice on what to look out for when targeted by criminals.
During an average month in the UK, there are around 170 Google searches for ‘report credit card fraud’ and 1,000 searches for ‘credit card fraud’.
This suggests that this is a consistent issue which affects Britons in some capacity which needs to be addressed.
Out of all the 19 counties profiled by Merchant Machine, Ireland loses the second-highest amount of money to fraud per 1,000 cards with €5,145 (£4,374) each month.
In this country, around 88 of every 1,000 inhabitants become a victim of credit card payment scams.
Behind the UK is France, which has the highest fraud value and volume per 1,000 cards, according to Merchant Machine.
In France, for every 1,000 credit cards there are 83 cases of fraud which results in a total loss of €5,521 (£4,694).
As part of its breakdown of how much the UK is losing to credit card payment scams, Merchant Machine shared some advice on how people can stay safe when online shopping.
The credit card experts explained: “Don’t lose sight of your credit card when paying for something in-person.
“If someone gets hold of it, they could potentially copy or tamper with it.
“Be wary of unexpected text messages, phone calls, and emails.
“Phishing scams are set up by fraudsters to trick you into revealing your financial details by posing falsely as a bank or online shop.
“If it doesn’t look right, always avoid clicking on any links or handing over your personal information.”
Furthermore, the company encouraged those using their credit cards to protect their private information and regularly check their bank statements.
On this issue, Merchant Machine said: “Never tell anyone your pin.
“Always keep your pin private, the only person who should know a credit card pin is the cardholder themselves.
“Regularly review your credit card statements. Keep an eye out for any unfamiliar purchases or transactions that weren’t made by you so that you can report any suspicious activity to your credit card company straight away.
“Use a strong password for internet banking. You should make up a unique password for every online banking account that you have, using a random combination of letters, numbers, and special characters.”
An expert from Merchant Machine added: “Whilst using a credit card for online purchases does come with some additional protection, it’s still crucial that consumers take whatever precautions they can to reduce the risk of fraud.
“We recommend keeping your confidential information as secure as possible, acting with caution when you receive unexpected messages from banks or online shops, and keeping a close eye on your purchase history.”
