Schedule, tickets, history: 12 questions about 2022 Western & Southern Open

You can follow the Western & Southern Open on these links on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and on the official website.

When will the Western & Southern Open take place?

The Western & Southern Open, also referred to as the Cincinnati Open, will run from August 13 to August 21 this year. The event started in 1899 and is the oldest professional tennis tournament played in its city of origin in the United States.

Where is the Western & Southern Open held?

The tournament is held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, which is a 45-minute drive from Cincinnati itself. The venue has four stadiums: Center Court (capacity of 11,435 spectators), Grandstand Court (capacity 5,000), Court #3 (capacity 3,500) and Court #9 (capacity 2,500) and all four are equipped to host matches under the lights.

On which surface is the tournament played?

The Western & Southern Open is played on Hardcourt (Decoturf II). The event is one of the most important lead-up events for the men and women for the final Grand Slam event of the year, the US Open, and is also part of the US Open Series.

Where can I buy tickets for the tournament?

You can buy tickets for the event at this link on the official website.

Who are the defending champions at the Western & Southern Open?

Ashleigh Barty and Alexander Zverev won the women’s singles and men’s singles titles respectively in 2021.

Barty, who has since retired, defeated Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1 in the women’s singles final while Zverev beat Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3 in the men’s singles final.

The women’s doubles titles were won by team of Samantha Stosur/ Zhang Shuai and the men’s doubles title was won by Marcel Granollers/ Horacio Zeballos.

Who has won the Cincinnati Open in the pat?

Roger Federer has won the Cincinnati Masters the most times on the men’s side, with seven wins, the last of which came in 2015. Other multiple champions in the Open Era include Mats Wilander (4), Andre Agassi (3) Pete Sampras (3), and Marty Riessen (3) . For those wondering, Novak Djokovic has won the Cincinnati Masters twice while Rafael Nadal has won the tournament once.

Between 1974 to 2003, the women’s event was held only once. No woman has won the tournament thrice in the Open Era. Among those with two titles include defending champion Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams.

What is the draw size at the Western & Southern Open?

The men’s tournament has a draw size of 56 players in singles and 28 teams in doubles while the women’s event has 64 players in singles and 28 teams in doubles

How many ranking points are awarded at the Western & Southern Open?

For men, as for the other Masters 1000, ATP points are awarded as follow:

Title: 1000 points

1000 points Final: 600 points

600 points Semi-final: 360 points

360 points Quarter-final: 180 points

180 points Round of 16: 90 points

90 points 2nd round: 45 points

45 points 1st round: 25 points

For the women, WTA points in Cincinnati are awarded as follows:

Title: 900 points

900 points Final: 585 points

585 points Semi-final: 350 points

350 points Quarter-final: 190 points

190 points Round of 16: 105 points

105 points 2nd round: 60 points

60 points 1st round: 1 points

Which top players are missing from the Western & Southern Open?

Roger Federer, who has won more titles than any other player in Cincinnati (seven), will be among the big names missing on the men’s side. The Swiss player is yet to return after his surgery following Wimbledon in 2021. It is also uncertain at this time if current world No 2 Alexander Zverev, who underwent surgery following the French Open, will recover in time to play in this event.

On the women’s side, Elina Svitolina, a former world No 3, will miss the event as she is on a break from the tour on account of her pregnancy.

Will Novak Djokovic be allowed to play in Cincinnati?

As of now, an unvaccinated person is not allowed entry into the United States, which means that Djokovic could have to miss the Cincinnati Masters. There is a possibility that the rules could change between now and the time of the tournament draw.

Is Serena Williams playing in Cincinnati in 2022?

It remains to be confirmed if Serena Williams will play in Cincinnati this year. With Serena entering the National Bank Open in Toronto just prior to the Canadian Open, it is possible that the American will enter the tournament to get some more matches under her belt after a year on the sidelines to get match-fit heading into the final Grand Slam of the season – the US Open.

Where can I watch the Western & Southern Open?

As per the ATP Tour website, all ATP Masters 1000 events will be broadcast on Eurosport in France, Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, and the Tennis Channel in the United States. For broadcast partners in other countries, you can click on this link at the ATP tour website.

As per the WTA Tour website, WTA events are broadcast on beIN France, Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, and the Tennis Channel in the United States. For broadcast partners in other countries, you can click on this link at the WTA tour website.