Southern Charm: Madison LeCroy Calls Out Shep & Taylor’s Relationship

Madison LeCro, from Southern Charm says she doesn’t think Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s relationship will last. She says Taylor loves him more.

Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm says Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s relationship will not work out. Madison first made her appearance in season 6 of Southern Charm. Her relationship with Austen Kroll became a focus of the show as they had many issues because the two could not get on the same page. After calling it quits in season 7, Madison was no longer a full-time cast member and did not appear frequently in season 8. Since then, she has focused on her career and building her social media platform. Madison has also kept up with her former cast members and sometimes appeared on episodes of Southern Charm.

Taylor and Shep are one of the couples that Madison has kept an eye on. Shep was a real estate agent who is known for being adventurous and focused on building relationships. Fans found out about his relationship with Taylor in season 7 of Southern Charm. Taylor is described as a compassionate and patient person who has become his first long-term girlfriend of Shep. While Shep admitted to cheating on Taylor, the two have been able to move past the issue and focus on their relationship.

Regardless of their efforts, Madison doesn’t think their relationship is meant to last. According to Page Six, Madison says that “Taylor loves Shep more than Shep loves Taylor.” She doesn’t believe that connections last unless the man is more invested in the relationship. Taylor seems to be unaware of Shep’s intentions which will cause their downfall. Madison argues that everyone else is aware that Shep has not proven himself to be a good partner based on his previous actions. According to Madison, Shep has not been focused on long-term commitments.









Nonetheless, fans are supportive of Shep’s relationship with Taylor. On social media, many have commented on Shep’s posts saying that he should marry her soon. Others have said that Taylor looks like she has been a great girlfriend to him. Taylor has also gotten similar comments on her social media as fans really want the two to get engaged soon. Some already think the two have been engaged but haven’t revealed it yet. Viewers have seen Shep say kind things about Taylor and feel that he is being genuine.

While Madison may not believe that Shep can change his ways, Taylor and Shep are content with their relationship. Hopefully, the two are able to work past any issues from the past. Viewers are keeping up with the couple on social media and are hopeful for the two to become closer in the future. Fans will be excited to see what happens next in their relationship in the upcoming episodes of Southern Charm.





Source: Page Six

