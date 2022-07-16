State pension: Full list of benefits older people can no longer claim when they retire

People can also claim free local bus transport once when they reach the State Pension age.

Britos can apply for a pass from their local council.

People who are 60 or over, are also eligible for a Senior Railcard so they can pay cheaper fares on national rail travel.

If a person’s income is considered low, they may be eligible to claim things such as Housing Benefits, Council Tax Support, and help with health costs.

People can also claim Pension Credit if they and their partner are over Pension Credit age. This payment is for older people with a low income.