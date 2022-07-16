Stranger Things season 5 theory: Vecna uses character’s body to become human again?

Stranger Things fans are eagerly awaiting updates about season five, which will air on Netflix in 2024. The final season will feature the ultimate battle between Vecna (played by Jamie Campbell Bower) and the gang. A theory suggests Vecna could use Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) as a vessel so he can go back to human form.

Will Vecna take over Will’s body in season 5?

The final episode of Stranger Things season four saw Hawkins fall at the hands of antagonist Vecna.

The youngsters found themselves at their most vulnerable yet as their home town started to crumble around them.

Vecna put up a good fight against Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and is still alive.

He may have gone into hiding for the time being but his work is far from over as he wants to see Hawkins turn to dust once and for all.

Will Byers felt goosebumps on the back of his neck when he realised Vecna was still alive.

