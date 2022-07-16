‘Tactile and spontaneous!’ Zara and Queen’s body language shows ‘indulgent’ relationship

The Queen is seen less often with Zara Tindall than some of her other grandchildren. However, this hasn’t stopped them having a close relationship, a body language expert stated.
Zara and the monarch have a lot in common.
They both have a keen interest in horses and are most often seen in public at events such as Royal Ascot.
While Zara was the Queen’s first granddaughter, she has stayed out of the limelight more than some of her royal cousins.
This is largely down to the fact she is not a working royal, which means she does not officially represent the monarch.
Zara’s low-key role may be one of the reasons behind her seemingly close relationship with the Queen, body language expert Judi James claimed.
She told Express.co.uk: “This looks like such a joyful and even indulgent relationship between the Queen and her grandchild Zara.
“It is perhaps made more relaxed because Zara is not an official member of ‘The Firm’ and so can see and treat the Queen purely as her grandmother, rather than also being her boss.”
The Queen and other working royals will remain professional when carrying out engagements.
As part of this, they do not often show affection while in public.
Zara, however, is happier to show her love to her family even when the cameras are around, Judi suggested.
The expert added this may be appealing to the Queen and another reason for their close bond.
“There are three key body language signals defining the strong bonds of affection [in one outing],” Judi continued.
One snap showed Zara and the Queen stood at a balcony, sharing a smile.
Judi analysed: “Zara’s body language looks more like that of a happy, playful child here as she leans back with both hands on the balcony in front of her.
“This, and the very affectionate-looking smile she aims at her grandmother, look like an invitation to share the fun.
“The Queen reciprocates, with a broad, eye-wrinkling smile that involves an upper and lower teeth display.”
