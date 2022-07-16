‘Tactile and spontaneous!’ Zara and Queen’s body language shows ‘indulgent’ relationship

The Queen is seen less often with Zara Tindall than some of her other grandchildren. However, this hasn’t stopped them having a close relationship, a body language expert stated.

Zara and the monarch have a lot in common.

They both have a keen interest in horses and are most often seen in public at events such as Royal Ascot.

While Zara was the Queen’s first granddaughter, she has stayed out of the limelight more than some of her royal cousins.

This is largely down to the fact she is not a working royal, which means she does not officially represent the monarch.

