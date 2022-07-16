The 30 Best Emmy-Nominated Shows Of 2022 (And Where To Stream Them)

Nominations received: Twenty — including Comedy Series, Lead Actor (Jason Sudeikis), three for Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, and Nick Mohammed), three for Supporting Actress (Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham), three Guest Actor or Actress nominations, Directing, and Writing

What it’s about: Am overly cheery American football coach takes over a British soccer league, and lots of cute, warmhearted things happen.

Emmy chances: Ted Lasso is the most nominated comedy this year (and second-most-nominated show overall), so it stands to reason that it will do well. The show, Sudeikis, Goldstein, and Waddingham all won last year, so they are all frontrunners again. The second season, however, aired last summer and wasn’t quite as beloved as the first. It is possible that the show will hold on to Comedy Series while giving up some of its acting wins to other shows (especially with all the potential vote splitting). Here’s hoping for a Temple win, however.

Where to stream: Apple TV+