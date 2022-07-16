The Call of Duty League Needs Big Changes...Quickly

Since the introduction of the Call of Duty League at the beginning of Modern Warfare (2019) fans and players were…skeptical but also very excited. At first it didn’t sound bad, being able to franchise esports teams would help make the league look more professional like their sporting counterparts, the NBA and NFL. Now in 2022, it looks like the community is turning its back on the Call of Duty League.

Here are some of the reasons why.

Related: [Can the LA Thieves Win a Championship With This Roster?]

Expansion is a Must

Unlike the NFL and NBA with 30 plus teams, the CDL consists of 12 teams with only four players per team.

One of the biggest problems players face today is simply an opportunity to play on stage, against the best. Before, amateur teams could have the chance to play top-tier teams like OpTic and Envy, and maybe even beat them.

The amount of talented players being wasted in the Challengers scene is embarrassing. There are so many amateur teams that could definitely compete in the CDL. A team like the Toronto Ultra Academy NA have proved that they can compete with the best at the Pro-Am Classic by beating teams like the Boston Breach and LAG with ease. Teams are filled with soon-to-be superstars if only they had a chance to show it off on the main stage instead of in their room.

Along with that, having more teams would bring in not only talented and entertaining players but a ton of fans as well.

Buy some CDL expansion teams next @elonmusk — The Flank (@TheFlank) April 25, 2022

Lack Of Content

Another problem the community faces when following the CDL is the long breaks they take between majors.

After the first two Majors, a month midseason break is way too long and unnecessary, and fans lose interest in watching the league and the game in general. Although they put on events during the midseason break, the only one that gets a lot of views is the Pro-Am Classic and matters towards the season standings.

Similar to the midseason break, the month break between Major 3 and 4 is unnecessary. Especially for esports, there is no reason why the fans have to wait a whole month for actual league matches.

Hopefully next year, the CDL will introduce more teams and definitely more events to fill out the season to keep the fans interested throughout the season.

Stay Connected

You can find more pieces like “Can the LA Thieves Win a Championship With This Roster?” and ‘Like‘ The Game Haus on Facebook, and ‘Follow‘ us on Twitter for more sports and esports articles from other great TGH writers along with Nick!

Follow me on Twitter @nickcurran_

“From Our Haus to Yours”