The Untold Truth Of A Clockwork Orange

“A Clockwork Orange” was a huge vehicle for Malcolm McDowell. Yet for years Stanley Kubrick’s classic left McDowell with a bad taste in his mouth. He told the NME, “For the first 10 years after I made it I resented it. I was sick of it. I didn’t want to talk about the f****** thing. Then I came to the realization that it was a masterwork. You may as well just accept it and enjoy it.”

McDowell also revealed that when he asked Kubrick why he picked him for the role, the director told him that he brought an aura of intelligence to the role. “Alex is a thug, but he’s not just a thug,” explained McDowell. “Anyone who loves classical music can’t be all that bad, let’s face it. So that was what he was looking for.” McDowell also revealed that the year and a half he spent with the Royal Shakespeare Company, saying lines in the cadences and language of the Bard, was helpful in mastering the futuristic slang — Nadsat — that Alex and his Droogs speak.

Reflecting on society’s ongoing, paranoid terror of the elements within its fabric that it cannot control or understand, McDowell described “A Clockwork Orange” as “a warning … the warning signs are all there.” Viddy well, little brother, viddy well!