Time to leave Freeview? Sky offers 2 tempting FREE reasons to buy its new Glass TV

Sky Glass has been on sale since the end of last year and those who have been pondering making the switch from services such as Freeview to this clever telly might be tempted by a brand new deal. Sky has just announced an offer that’s dishing out premium channels and full access to Netflix on this television without paying a penny for the privilege.

This fabulous freebie lasts for the first three months of the contract and includes over 100 channels. To make things even more enticing Sky is promising that the deal includes channels you won’t find on Freeview with customers treated to shows from platforms such as Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy and National Geographic.

Thanks to that Netflix access there are also endless boxsets to binge on and plenty of blockbuster movies to watch. Current Netflix content includes the latest season of Drive to Survive and new Stranger Things episodes.

Another advantage of switching to Sky Glass is that all of the content is beamed to the big screen via an internet connection which means there’s no need for an ugly dish to be stuck to the outside of your home and no annoying installation.

READ MORE: Best Sky Deals: Get discounts on TV packages with Sky Glass and Sky Q