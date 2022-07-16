Categories
Tom Brady Opened Up About His Relationship With Donald Trump — Here’s A Deep Dive Into Their Relationship


This week, Tom Brady was Variety’s cover star, where he gave a Q&A interview and talked about football, family, and yup — Donald Trump.


Cooper Neill / Getty Images

The interviewer asked, “Are you and Donald Trump still in touch?”

Tom responded, “No. I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years.”

Tom was then asked about their golfing hangouts in the early 2000s. “When you played golf with him, who would win?” the interviewer asked.


Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty Images

“This was 17 or 18 years ago. I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world,” Tom responded.


Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty Images

When asked about whether the two were close or not, Tom had more to say. “I think [the press] just mischaracterized a lot. And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws.”


Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty Images

“I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about,” Tom added. “There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye.


Stephen Lovekin / WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli

In 2017, Tom did call Trump’s comments about the NFL “divisive.”

“I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say,” he continued.


Stephen Lovekin / WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli

“So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.”

Though Tom has seemed to distance himself from Trump and claims they’re not in touch anymore, there’s plenty of proof about their past friendship.


Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

For starters, Tom made headlines in 2015 after a MAGA hat was spotted in his locker during an interview with Dennis and Callahan.


Dennis and Callahan / WEEI-FM

Then, he literally said, “Donald is a good friend on mine,” in a follow-up interview about the hat. “I’ve known him for a long time. I support all my friends.”


Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

“He’s a good friend of mine. He’s always been so supportive of me — for the last 15 years, since I judged a beauty pageant for him, which was one of the very first things that I did that I thought was really cool,” Tom added. “That came along with winning the Super Bowl. He’s always invited me to play golf. I’ve always enjoyed his company.”


Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

ALSO! During a rally in 2015, Donald himself said, “Tom Brady — great guy, great friend of mine.” Trump then said that Brady called him personally and said he voted for him.

View this video on YouTube


MSNBC / Via youtube.com

Tom even gave Trump permission to share this with his base at the rally, Trump said. Though, we have to keep in mind Trump has a track record of dishonesty. 

So yeah, there you have it. Now that you have all the info, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.



