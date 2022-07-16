Tory leadership contenders clash over tax in TV debate

The five Conservative leadership contenders clashed over tax on Friday during a televised debate when Rishi Sunak, former chancellor, performed well and foreign secretary Liz Truss finished last in a survey of viewers.

During the 90-minute Channel 4 event, Sunak accused rivals of wanting to borrow their way out of an inflationary crisis.

Some exchanges were feisty, with Sunak accused by an opponent of only agreeing to raise national insurance rates to fund the NHS because Boris Johnson told him to do it. Tom Tugendhat, foreign affairs committee chair, said he was the only candidate to vote against the NI rise. He said that Sunak had told him privately he was only putting up the tax “because the boss wants it”.

But Sunak also went on the attack on the issue, saying he raised NI rates to make sure the NHS was properly funded, even though it carried an “enormous political cost to me politically”.

Turning to Truss, he accused her of planning to fund tax cuts of more than £30bn by running up more debt. “Borrowing your way out of inflation isn’t a plan, it is a fairytale.”

A snap Opinium poll found that, among Tory voters, Tugendhat was considered to have performed best, with Sunak second, trade minister Penny Mordaunt third, former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch fourth and Truss fifth.

Opinium added it had also surveyed the public generally: “Tonight we asked over 1000 normal voters to watch the debate and we have just asked them who they thought performed best. Results: Tugendhat 36%, Sunak 25%, Mordaunt 12%, Badenoch 12%, Truss 6%.”

The debate produced a strong performance from Tugendhat, who finished a distant fifth in the second round of voting on Thursday, and is favourite to be eliminated in the next knockout round on Monday. The former Army officer made heavy references to his experience in the armed forces and, when asked whether Johnson was honest, he was applauded as the only candidate to say directly: “No.”

Badenoch also cut an assured figure, promising she would speak home truths and offer “no more cakeism” if she were to become prime minister — a reference to Johnson’s alleged preference for having things all ways. She finished fourth in Thursday’s vote and hopes to overhaul Truss and Mordaunt — who finished third and second, respectively — but still trails both by some margin.

Although Sunak has the most support among MPs, polls suggest he will fare less well if he reaches the summer run-off, when Conservative party members will choose the next Tory leader from a shortlist of two.

During the debate Truss denied her team was involved in negative briefings, notably against Mordaunt, insisting: “We are running an entirely positive campaign.”

Mordaunt said she took the attacks on her lack of experience and economic prowess as a sign that she was a serious candidate: “I take it as a big fat compliment nobody wants to run against me,” she said.

A snap poll of C4 audience members found that fewer than 10 people had become more inclined to vote Conservative after watching the primetime debate.