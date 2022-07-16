Categories
Trendy toys that aren’t for tots: Beatles Magna-tiles and a lot more for grownups

Still pining for The Beatles after all these years?

You are not alone, clearly!

Toys for grownups are now “a thing” — and one of the hot items for the “older set” is a package of Magna-tiles for long-time Beatles lovers called The Beatles Collection.

During a segment on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday morning, toy trend specialist Jennifer Lynch shared the news that classic toys are helping those ages 18 and up “zen out” in stressful times and appeal to their inner child.

This iconic cover of The Beatles’ 1969 “Abbey Road” album can now be built with Magna-tiles for adults. 

Among the toys to help adults relax and have some downtime is an option for car lovers. 

The Lego Daytona Ferrari SP3, for example, is an “advanced build” with 3,778 pieces.

And it comes with movable parts to boot. It helps capture all of the details of the Ferrari Daytona 5

At nearly $400, it’s definitely “cheaper than a real Ferrari,” said Lynch.

The Beatles Collection from Magna-tiles allows fans to explore the Fab Four‘s album covers. 

The Beatles pose for a portrait, circa 1962 — (left to right) Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Grownups can capture their undying interest in the Fab Four with a new “adult-aimed” Magna-tile set.
(Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

“This is really perfect for Beatles fans,” she said, showing off an “Abbey Road” album cover display made completed of Magna-tiles.

“It’s a really great option for adult collectors to kind of share in their fandom with their own kids,” said Lynch.

She also showed off a “Golden Girls” Little People Collectors Set — as well as a “Stranger Things” Lite Brite set.

The four “Golden Girls” are captured in a Little People Collectors Set aimed at adults who adored (and still adore) the TV show.
(Getty Images)

“You can actually recreate some of the moments from the TV series,” she said.

In addition, she showed off a collection of scooters for adults, including a brand from Razor that go get up to 18 mph. 

To learn more about many of the interesting toy options available for “kidults” these days, check out the video at the top of this article — or click here to access it.

