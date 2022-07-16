Treyarch’s Call of Duty 2024 release is allegedly taking players back to 1990s

While Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is on the verge of release and players are actively waiting for the Open Beta to drop, a recent leak about the next Call of Duty title has come to the surface.

Activision has previously announced that they will not release any Call of Duty titles in 2023 and for two years, the forthcoming iteration of Modern Warfare will be the primary face of the franchise.

This is the first time that the franchise has gone against its traditional annual release. While the community is excited, rumors regarding the next Call of Duty, which is likely to arrive in 2024, are increasingly gaining prominence.

A recent leak has come to the surface which shares significant details about the rumored title.

Call of Duty’s 2024 release might take place during the Gulf War

It was previously confirmed that the title will come after Modern Warfare 2 and be developed by the Treyarch Studio. As the studio is infamous in the franchise for making the Black Ops title, fans have speculated that the next installment might carry that storyline as well.

As per recent information, the next CoD will be set in 1990s and potentially feature the Gulf War.

@CODMW2Informer @CODMW2Informer 🚨Call of Duty 2024 NEWS:Developed by Treyarch, it appears that COD 2024 will be set in the 1990s (potentially the Gulf War)Stay tuned for MWII & COD 2024 News by FOLLOWING @CODMW2Informer https://t.co/h8YES8lr2W

A huge chunk of the information was datamined within Warzone Mobile’s Alpha test file, which includes leaks regarding Modern Warfare 2 and concept art. The latter is likely to be a part of the next CoD title.

A leaker named Reality revealed the concept art which showed a F117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter aircraft in the visual vicinity and a scene of war in the background. With that being said, the F-117 Nighthawk is a US military aircraft and was widely popular because of its role in the Persian Gulf War in 1991.

Combining this information with the recent leaks, fans are speculating that Treayarch might be developing a title, possibly a Black Ops series that appears to be set in the Gulf War. Since the previous Black Ops title was based on the Cold War in the early 1980s, there is a possibility that Treyarch might continue the storyline and connect it to the 1990s during the Gulf War.

Cod-2024 is still over 2 years away. It’s in very early development, especially the zombies mode. It will likely be another year before anything is set in stone. E.g. Story, game mechanics, maps, etc. I can’t say for sure what’s going to happen. It’s just way too early Cod-2024 is still over 2 years away. It’s in very early development, especially the zombies mode. It will likely be another year before anything is set in stone. E.g. Story, game mechanics, maps, etc. I can’t say for sure what’s going to happen. It’s just way too early

Also Read

Story Continues below

Nothing regarding the title has been confirmed yet. With that being said, it could possibly be in an early development stage. However, as the community is perpetually clamoring for any piece of news, this leak might give them an idea about the post-Modern Warfare 2 era in Call of Duty.

With Activision already acquired by Microsoft and there being a two-year gap, one can’t do anything but speculate on the franchise’s future. However, fans are expecting a finished and polished game with innovative features in 2024.

As for now, Modern Warfare 2 is available for pre-purchase.