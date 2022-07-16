VIDEO: Manatee tries to borrow Florida boy’s surfboard

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A family had an experience of a lifetime on July 4, but it had nothing to do with fireworks.

Leesa Blais and her family were surfing near the Fort Pierce Inlet State Park when two manatees approached them.

Blais said the manatees swam around her twin sons and husband for about ten minutes.

A GoPro camera captured one of the manatees trying to take her son Evan’s board for a spin. As the manatee placed a flipper on the surfboard, Evan calmly gave the gentle creature some space to try it out.