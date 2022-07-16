Virgin River season 4 theory: Lizzie and Ricky split sealed as she moves on with newcomer

Netflix’s romantic series Virgin River is finally returning to the streaming platform next week with the long-awaited fourth season. Considering how these two love birds left things, fans believe Lizzie and Ricky have officially broken up after spotting clues in the season four trailer.
After a shocking finale for many residents of Virgin River, the small town series will finally return to screens to answer a number of burning questions.
This includes Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) understanding the fact the father of her unborn baby, may not be her current boyfriend Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).
Instead, the father could be her dead husband Mark Monroe (Daniel Gillies), who passed as they put a pause on IVF.
Although Mel has her issues, one of Virgin River’s other couples have appeared to call it quits.
When Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Ricky (Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey) first met they hit it off and the young lovers began to plan for the future together.
Ricky, who was more reserved, had recently graduated high school and lived with his grandmother.
Whereas, an outspoken Lizzie moved from Los Angeles and was sent to live with her Stern aunt Connie (Nicola Cavendish).
Although things seemed to be going well for the youngsters, their romance took a turn for the worse when Lizzie discovered Ricky’s secret.
Although they did make eye contact, he gave her a look which read that they weren’t on good terms at all.
Elsewhere in the trailer, Lizzie could be seen on a pedalo with Doc’s grandson Denny Cutler (Kai Bradbury) and they appeared to be having a good time while sharing a laugh.
With another young man making her smile, it’s likely she and Ricky won’t ever get back together.
As for Denny, he made a brief appearance at the end of season three and is set to be a series regular.
According to the character description, he is Doc’s “long-lost grandson” who moved to Virgin River to “forge a connection with the grandfather he just recently learned about.”
However, in true Virgin River fashion, he “comes bearing a dark secret.”
With Doc’s world already turned upside down, Denny’s arrival could be the thing to push him over the edge.
Virgin River is available on Netflix.
