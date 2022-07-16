Virgin River season 4 theory: Lizzie and Ricky split sealed as she moves on with newcomer

Netflix’s romantic series Virgin River is finally returning to the streaming platform next week with the long-awaited fourth season. Considering how these two love birds left things, fans believe Lizzie and Ricky have officially broken up after spotting clues in the season four trailer.

After a shocking finale for many residents of Virgin River, the small town series will finally return to screens to answer a number of burning questions.

This includes Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) understanding the fact the father of her unborn baby, may not be her current boyfriend Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

Instead, the father could be her dead husband Mark Monroe (Daniel Gillies), who passed as they put a pause on IVF.

Although Mel has her issues, one of Virgin River’s other couples have appeared to call it quits.

