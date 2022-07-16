Categories
Virtual Genealogy Workshop | Immigration Records: From Ellis Island Forward


Reference archivist Cara Griggs leads a webinar exploring the changes in the naturalization process and related records such as passenger lists from the late 19th century through 1952. She will describe records in the holdings of the Library of Virginia as well as records that may be found in courthouses, online, and from the National Archives and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Bureau and place them in their historical contexts. Contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001 for more information.

$15 ($10 for Library of Virginia members). Registration required.





