WATCH: Call of Duty Pro Draws Wild Response by Ripping His Pants Off to Make a Dramatic Entrance

The eSports platform can be quite dramatic sometimes, but not because of any falling or rolling, but rather because of what players do to amuse their fans. There are many such players, particularly in games like Call of Duty and Fortnite, where they make strange entries for their fans. But can breaking rules constitute fan service?

Many fans might think that rules are not that strict when it comes to eSports. But, rules are rules, no matter how big or small the game is. However, breaking rules can be hilarious sometimes, and mostly when fans react to them.

Crimsix grabs attention by ripping off his pants

In the recent Call of Duty League, Major IV fans got to witness a hilarious moment as Crimsix, a Pro Player for the New York Subliners, ripped his pants off and went to the stage wearing his shorts. The moment was captured on camera and soon went viral on the internet.

Call of Duty fans called this hilarious because the league had already banned wearing a short to the arena.

Some fans got so intrigued by the gesture that they started claiming Crimsix as a legend of sorts, or perhaps ‘shorts’. Interestingly, Crimsix also replied to the video and said that he practiced the gesture beforehand but “f**ked it up” while doing it.

New York Subliners won the game against Minnesota RØKKR by 3-2. But for fans, the gesture was one of the best highlights rather than the game itself.

Why Call of Duty League might take action against Crim?

As mentioned above, the league had banned shorts to be worn in the arena. Teams were supposed to wear a proper uniform to maintain the league’s reputation. But instead, Crimsix decided to go against the rules and take the entertainment factor into his own hands. This gesture might bring some trouble to the Subliners as they might face dire consequences for going against the rules.

The Call of Duty League is one of the most well-known gaming events, and competing against them might even cost a player their entire fortune. But there is nothing to worry about right now since CDL knows what is best for them. And what can be better for promotion than a hilarious entry?

But still, rules are rules and one should try to follow them until it’s a ‘ripped’ one. What do you think?