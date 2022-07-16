Web3 js in practical (Part-II)

Now, we’ll discuss how to interact with smart contracts using the web3 js library.

In web3 js (Part-I), I discussed how to set up the environment, interact with the blockchain, and the basics of web3 js.

Some prior knowledge is required related to:

There are multiple tools and options to create and set up blockchain but here are some easy steps to set up everything quickly:

create a folder, and open it with vs code or your editor. Type command in terminal:

npm init -y

npm install web3

Install web3-eth-contract library

npm install web3-eth-contract

Ganache is a personal Ethereum blockchain that you can use to run tests, execute commands, and monitor transactions.

Download from here: https://trufflesuite.com/ganache/

After installation, open Ganache (quick start):

Remix IDE helps you to compile and deploy your smart contract. Go to the remix official website: https://remix.ethereum.org/

Write a simple smart contract in solidity editor:

In the environment tab, choose web3 provider and paste your ganache network (RPC server) address in the popup box:

Now, compile the smart contract in the compilation tab and then deploy it. After that you’ve required 2 things:

ABI (Application Binary Interface) Contract Address (on which contract is deployed)

Copy abi in the compilation tab at the bottom of the sidebar and copy the address of the contract in the deployment tab at the bottom of the sidebar.

create a file “index.js” in the same folder and write some code.

Import library and initialize provider (ganache network)

const Web3 = require('web3');

const Contract = require('web3-eth-contract'); const web3 =

new Web3(new Web3.providers.HttpProvider("HTTP://127.0.0.1:7545")); Contract.setProvider('HTTP://127.0.0.1:7545');

use ganache network (RPC server) address in HttpProvider

create contract instance

Copy abi from remix IDE in the compilation tab, create an “abi.json” file, paste the whole abi and import it into the “index.js” file.

Copy contract address from remix IDE in deployment tab, and create an instance of contract.

const abi = require('./abi.json'); const contract =

new Contract(abi, '0x4e4E06F369FF990183D2c4f4343c71df424ed035')

interact with contract