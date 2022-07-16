Categories
Celebrities

Yes, Korg’s “Thor: Love And Thunder” Partner Is Basically A Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Joke


“How did that joke fly over my head.”

🚨 Mild Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers ahead. 🚨

At one point while watching Thor: Love and Thunder, I turned to my friend and said, “Oh, like The Rock” (at a respectable volume). I got a solid “Ohhhhh” in response. If you think this is terribly obvious, then scroll away and congratulate yourself for being the smartest person on the internet — but if you have no idea what I’m talking about, oh baby, have I got a post for you.


Jasin Boland / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

The moment comes near the end of the movie, where it’s said that Korg had a child with a man named Dwayne…


Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

…and Korg is a rock…


Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Whose god sits on a throne of scissors, might I add.

…so his boyfriend is Dwayne “The Rock.”

Now, worry not if your name is Robbie and you’re reading a very targeted post about how you missed a Thor joke! At least one other person didn’t get it at first!

Yes, Korg's "Thor: Love And Thunder" Partner Is Basically A Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Joke

tlat spoilers



OH MY GOD KORG’S BF’S NAME IS DWAYNE AND HE’S A ROCK. DWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSON. HOW DID THAT JOKE FLY OVER MY HEAD


Twitter: @thordarkwcrld

What’s more, daddy Taika (director, cowriter, and voice of Korg) confirmed that the reference was “no coincidence” via a response to a fan Photoshop of Korg and The Rock:

Now, Dwayne will become a superhero in his own right in DC’s upcoming Black Adam but would a tiny bit of voice acting action be out of the question for future Korg romps? I think not!


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Ha, just kidding, The Rock probably charges a billion dollars a minute.

Anyway, hope you’re having a nice day!





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.