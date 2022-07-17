Call the Midwife’s Dr Turner star on finding wife in tears over storylines ‘She’d just cry

The BBC series Call the Midwife is known for its touching storylines, which tackle real-life events throughout history. Dr Turner (played by Stephen McGann) is often at the forefront of the many storylines and is lucky enough to see them evolve from an idea into a script. This is due to him being married to writer and producer Heidi Thomas, where he recently revealed he catches her crying a lot of the time.

The hit BBC series is coming up for its 12th season and is expected to see the aftermath of the train crash and also some familiar faces return.

Many fans are excited to see the series return but often ask how many more they can expect to see.

Touching on this at the BFI and Radio Times Television Festival, Heidi revealed: “We were chatting, and I said to Pippa [Harris], ‘We never get bored of it, do we?’

“After the Christmas special goes out every year, I have a glass of Bailey’s, and I think ‘How am I going to do that again?’ because the special is always welcomed and embraced.

