Campervan couple turned away from favourite destination due to car park sign error

The couple from Scunthorpe said that they were left feeling “upset” and “unwelcome” in Cleethorpes due to the error. The pair often visit the destination to unwind and relax as they both suffer from several health issues.

Christine, on the other hand, has IBS and anxiety, meaning she needs to be close to a toilet.

Sadly, the pair have a number of health problems which makes going places very difficult.

Christine, 66, and Michael, 64, Dawson use their VW camper van to relax and get away from reality.

Christine became very upset, worried that she wouldn’t be able to come back to her favourite place again.

The pair said they were “gutted” by the apparent change in the rules as their day out in Cleethorpes is the one outing they have together.

Christine said: “Disabled people should be allowed a life too, just because we have a camper van as our main car doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be able to park.

“I felt panicked all day as we drove around desperately looking for somewhere we could go.”

She added: “This place is the one thing I could cling on to for my memories and after all these years it might just be gone, it’s so upsetting.

“It took me years to get to a point where I felt I could leave the house with Michael and now I don’t even feel welcome here, I never thought this would ever happen.”

In response, a spokesperson for North East Lincolnshire Council, who run the car park in question, said: “I’d like to apologise to the couple who have highlighted this to us for the inconvenience this has caused them. This was a human error, and the word ‘overnight’ was missed from the current signage.

“We are working towards having a dedicated area for campers and caravans to use in the resort, but that project has been delayed somewhat over the last few years. This, however, has re-highlighted the need, along with the identification in the Masterplan consultation, to get it sorted for our visitors sooner rather than later.”