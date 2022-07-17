Curbing air pollution is among top 10 priorities of Delhi government: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Photo : PTI

New Delhi : Gopal Rai, the minister of the environment, has stated that he views research rating Delhi as the most polluted capital city in the world as a challenge rather than as a source of discouragement.

Despite several orders from the Supreme Court, Central Pollution Control Board, and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR persists because Delhi’s neighbouring states are not serious about implementation, he said in an interview with PTI.

“I do not get discouraged. I take it as a challenge. There are cities in India which are more polluted than Delhi. But none of them has worked on the pollution problem like Delhi has. Curbing air pollution is among the top 10 priorities of our government and Delhi has emerged as a fighter city”, When questioned about his thoughts on research designating Delhi as the world’s most polluted capital city, he responded.

22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities, including the most polluted capital city in the world, Delhi, are located in India, according to a report published by the Swiss organisation IQAir last year.

The first state to implement a tree transplantation strategy and convert all industrial facilities to PNG status is Delhi. He said that we enacted the odd-even (vehicle rationing) plan when no other state had the guts to.

According to research done in the past by The Energy and Resources Institute and the Centre for Science and Environment, 31% of the pollution in Delhi is produced locally, and the remaining 80% comes from nearby national capital region locations.

Delhi’s air pollution is not the only issue. A single airshed covers the territory within 300 kilometres of the national capital. Everyone is impacted by pollution in this area, he claimed.