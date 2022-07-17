Elon Musk’s ‘cleverly masterminded plot’ to ditch £37bn deal and expose Twitter failings





The billionaire entrepreneur “seems to have got what he wanted” by aggravating the Silicon Valley elite and “exposing painful truths” – as the Tesla CEO may never have been serious about buying the platform in the first place, an app optimization expert has claimed

Twitter is now seeking to force Musk to complete his $44bn takeover of the social media giant, saying the multi-billionaire is “refusing to honour his obligations”. Musk hit back at Twitter and said it will have to “disclose bot info in court” after he announced that he was cancelling his attempt to purchase the social media company. Twitter has repeatedly said that spam bots represent less than five percent of its total user base. Musk, meanwhile, has complained that the number is much higher at around 25 percent. This makes the platform less commercially attractive to advertisers and investors, Mike Rhodes, Founder of ConsultMyApp, said.

Speaking about the deal, Mr Rhodes said Musk pulling out be be “disastrous” for Twitter. He told Express.co.uk: “The organization has had some very painful truths exposed which could cause a very significant long-term impact on the business. It has lost valuable employees, suffered managerial disruption, and had suspicions raised around the true DAU/MAU [daily active users and monthly active users] figures of ‘real’ people”. Twitter has had a number of senior employees walk out ahead of the anticipated Musk deal including head of consumer Kayvon Beykpour and revenue product lead Bruce Falck, which they announced in a series of tweets. Speaking about Musk’s initial plan to buy the social media giant, Mr Rhodes said: “It could well be that this was a very cleverly masterminded plot to never acquire Twitter in the first place and just go in there and prove how rubbish the platform is. READ MORE: Why has Elon Musk abandoned $44 billion Twitter deal?

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if that was his intention all along. To go in and rattle the cage a bit.” He added: “If his plan was to disrupt the business, then I think he has succeeded very well in doing that. “His assumption must have been that he needs to find something that will allow him to exit the contract, which is what he has done by raising the issue of the bots. “If that is the case, he would have achieved everything he wanted. He would have got a few people out of the Twitter board and maybe lost out financially, which he can afford to do.” The tech expert said it wouldn’t have feasibly been possible for Musk to take over Twitter and continue to run his other businesses, SpaceX and Tesla, at the level in which he operates – which he believes Musk knew all along.

Mr Rhodes added: “He’s obviously had arguments with Twitter before so he has a vested interest and I can imagine he’s the sort of guy that will hold a grudge. “If he thinks that somebody has done him wrong at some point in time, he has the wealth and resources behind him to go in and do something like this”. He added: “My gut feeling about Elon Musk is that he has a real chip on his shoulder and constantly trying to prove things to the world continuously. Being the richest man in the world doesn’t seem to be enough for him. “Maybe this is a step too far and he’s going to be held accountable and have to pay out the £37billion.” Elon Musk and Twitter have been contacted for comment.