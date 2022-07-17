EU admits humiliating defeat as exports from Brexit Britain to bloc soar

On Friday, the EU Commission released a new report on the bloc’s trade statistics, which revealed that in the first five months of this year, Britain’s exports to the EU soared by 58.8 percent, compared to the previous Jan-May period last year. The Eurostat figures revealed that in May alone, the EU recorded a €35billion (£29.8billion) trade deficit, while the UK’s exports to the bloc were up by 69.9 percent.

New research by Facts4EU.Org and CIBUK.Org reveals that although the UK continues to remain the EU’s second biggest export market, the trade balance between the two seems to be rapidly shifting.

The authors of the research noted that “despite the EU Commission’s valiant attempts to make it as difficult as possible for British businesses to export to the EU, many of these companies are managing to get their products through.”

The research also revealed that over the past two years, the EU has rapidly descended from having an international trade surplus to a significant deficit.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Professor Daniel Hodson, CIBUK’s Deputy Chairman, said: “For years we’ve been told the United Kingdom couldn’t survive on its own without being a member of the European Union.