Family’s home may be bulldozed but ‘nobody bothered to tell them’





Ian and Ola Ipidapo said they learned their fate from neighbours in Brent, London, and now fear their bungalow will be knocked down as part of redevelopment plans for the estate. Ian, who has extra care needs, said he has lived in the house ever since he moved to the area and he “wants to die here”.

The couple built their lives at the home, which is on a cul-de-sac near Willesden Green Underground Station in the capital. Ola is adamant they will not be turfed out. She told My London: “We are not going to move. They cannot make us leave here. They can’t. The whole thing is ridiculous – not even a call or a letter. We have a good thing here, it’s good for our mental health. I don’t see why they would look to take that away. Nobody here supports it.” But Brent Council, controlled by the Labour Party, want to regenerate the area and intends to replace the bungalow with a three-storey block of flats. Other residents have criticised both the process – suggesting the consultation has been “weak” – and the wider plans, which they say are “too much” for the area.

Deborah Eppel, who launched a petition urging Brent Council to rethink its plans, said the area will “become a ghetto” if they go ahead. She said: “Nobody is saying we shouldn’t build more council homes, and there are places in the corners of the estate. But this is absolutely crazy, they haven’t thought it through at all. We’re going to lose light and privacy, we’re going to lots of healthy, old trees. It’s too much.” Deborah said the consultation has been flawed as the newsletter and questionnaire given to residents wasn’t immediately clear that it was about their estate. She claims there is little support for those who might struggle with technology, that a QR code that was meant to provide further information led people to the wrong place, and that there has been no recognition from the council to confirm feedback has been received. Deborah also said she and her neighbours’ requests for officers to come and speak with residents has been “ignored”. There are also fears the redevelopment will impact the block that houses those who are partially deaf or blind. Brent Council said the plans are in their early stages and it intends to listen to residents on the estate. It added it will work with Ian and Ola going forward. A council spokesperson said: “We deeply regret a failure in our communications with the members of the household concerned, and we wholeheartedly apologise. “We will be making contact with the resident to discuss the development proposal, and the impact it would have if our planning application is successful. Our team will arrange a home visit to assess the resident’s needs. The proposals are currently at the pre-application stage where we are gathering feedback. There is no live planning application, and a contractor has not been appointed.”