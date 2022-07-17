Genshin Impact Resonating Visions: all Phantasmal Conch locations

Looking for Phantasmal Conches in the Genshin Impact Resonating Visions event? No doubt you are, as MiHoyo celebrates Summer in the anime game once again with the Genshin Impact 2.8 update. Partake in Resonating Visions event and collect every Phantasmal Conch to receive a new Genshin Impact outfit for Fischl.

All of the Phantasmal Conches you need to collect are located in the Golden Apple Archipelago, which has returned once again. In order to access the Golden Apple Archipelago, and the Resonating Visions event, you must have reached Adventure Rank 32 or above. You need to complete the quest Summertime Odyssey: I to reach the archipelago. Once there, climb mountains and cross waters to find your conches, with our handy maps below helping you find all Phantasmal Conch locations.

All Act 1 Phantasmal Conches

The first 14 Phantasmal Conch locations are now available, and you can kick start your collection by retrieving them all before the second wave is released.

There are three Phantasmal Conches located on Twinning Isle. Use the Twinning Isle north waypoint to get closest to the first two. Then, facing south, climb the mountain to the top, and head north east at the summit where you will find a conch. Descend south west to the shore for a second. Now use the Twinning Isle south waypoint and cross the water to the island to the east, as marked in our images below. This Echoing Conch is almost straight in front of you, slightly inland.

There are four Phantasmal Conches to collect on Broken Isle, so teleport to the Broken Isle waypoint next. Two conches are located to your left and two to your right. Glide down from the mountain, facing in a north west direction where a conch is sitting on a rock below. Then, head slightly further north west to a second conch, easily spotted on a rock near the shore.

For the remaining two Broken Isle conches, travel by foot or, to get there quicker, teleport back to the Broken Isle waypoint. This time, glide down in a north easterly direction, where another conch is on a rock by the water. The fourth is on the separate island, so walk across the shallow water and follow the southern shore line to your next Phantasmal Conch.

Next, teleport to Pudding Isle, where a Phantasmal Conch is waiting for you right beside the waypoint. Another is then located almost directly south of the waypoint, if you glide down to the water’s edge. The third and final Pudding Isle conch is then located on the western edge, so simply follow the shoreline.

For the Phantasmal Conch locations on Minacious Isle, teleport to the island, and head south west to the rocky area. While one conch is located on the ground under the ruins, you must climb the rock face to reach the others. One is right at the very top of the mountain, while the other – an Imaging Conch – is harder to find. Use our maps below and your mini-map to locate it among the rocks and vines.

Finally, teleport to the waypoint on the middle island, and head south west towards the camp. An Imaging Conch is waiting on a crate right in the centre of the campsite.

All Act 2 Phantasmal Conches

As only the first 14 conches are available for now, we’ll be back to update this section of the guide when the new conch locations are released.

New Fischl Ein Immernachtstraum outfit in the shop

If you don’t rank high enough to participate in the Genshin Impact Resonating Visions event, or you don’t gather all the Phantasmal Conches in time, you can still get the new Fischl outfit. Once the event ends and Genshin Impact 3.0 is released, Fischl’s Ein Immernachtstraum outfit will be available to purchase for 1,680 Genesis Crystals.

Genshin Impact Resonating Visions rewards

Here’s a list of the Genshin Impact Resonating Visions rewards:

Fischl’s Ein Immernachtstraum Outfit

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Hero’s Wit

Talent Ascension Materials

So that’s every Phantasmal Conch location in the Genshin Impact Resonating Visions event so far. As you ready yourself for Fischl’s makeover, take a look at where she sits on our Genshin Impact tier list, alongside new character Heizou.