‘It is embarrassing!’ Woman shares struggle while waiting for £650 cost of living payment





Around eight million Britons are expecting direct payments of £326 between last Thursday and the end of July from the Government to help with the cost of living. The second part of the overall £650 payment, worth £324, has been promised to be delivered sometime in the autumn. Those who are eligible for this support are sharing their anguish about having to wait for this payment to come through without being given an exact date.

One woman called Sarah, whose name has been changed, spoke with PA news agency about her situation. The 23-year-old mum from the West Midlands said: “It’s heartbreaking because I understand they said between July 14 and the end of the month. “But a lot of us prayed it would be today, and seeing others have, it is heartbreaking because as a single mother my only income is Universal Credit, which is £485 a month. “£485 isn’t a lot with the rising prices, so when they said, ‘July 14, you get this payment’, it was a relief knowing I don’t have to worry for a bit with getting food on my plate and choosing to eat or pay (my bills). READ MORE: State pensioners may be able to increase sum by up to £14.75 weekly

“I haven’t slept because I cried, because the cost of living is horrible. I don’t want my friends or family knowing my struggle as it is kind of embarrassing in a way.” In May, then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed a new cost of living support package to address the rise in inflation and energy costs. So far, inflation in the UK has reached a 40-year high of 9.1 percent and energy bills are expected to hit £3,200 by October. Current predictions suggest the inflation rate will hit 11 percent by the end of the year, which will further exacerbate the cost of living crisis. DON’T MISS

The primary payment in this package was £650, which is reserved for those who claim means-tested benefits through the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Earlier this year, it was announced that those who will get the £650 cost of living payment should start claiming from earlier this week. As part of its hand-out, the £650 payment was promised it will be split in half and will be delivered directly to eligible claimants this week and then later in the year. However, it appears some means-tested benefit claimants would like further clarity on the exact date they will receive this support. READ MORE: ‘Game over!’ Woman, 42, watches as hackers steal £10,000 in attack

Rocio Concha, Which?’s Director of Policy and Advocacy, warned how crucial it was for the Government to provide timely support to mitigate the hike in inflation and energy costs. Ms Concha explained: “The soaring cost of living is forcing many consumers to take increasingly drastic action and our research shows around two-thirds of those in our latest survey on incomes of £21,000 or lower have had to make at least one adjustment to cover essentials in the last month, for example by cutting back on essentials, dipping into savings or borrowing.

“It is particularly concerning to hear of families struggling to get clear information about support payments, as we know this kind of poor communication piles further stress on people who are already struggling to make ends meet. “The government must act quickly to ensure help is reaching the most financially vulnerable as soon as possible.” A DWP spokesman said: “All eligible households will automatically receive the first instalment, and no one needs to worry they will miss out.”