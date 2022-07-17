Margaret Ann Dodson Findley, born in Durant, OK, on August 2, 1929, daughter of the late William E. “Willie” and Maggie (Crowell) Dodson, passed away in Williamsburg, VA on July 10, 2022, at age 92.

Margaret, a graduate of Southeastern State College in 1951, taught elementary school for 7 years in Midwest City, OK. In 1952, she married Charles Nash McKinney and they had 2 children, Brock Charles and Sara Beth. She later graduated from nursing school in 1974 and worked as an RN in Ponca City, OK. She married the late Clyde H. “C. H. Findley, Jr. and moved to Iowa, LA, where she resided for 29 years.

While in Louisiana, she became interested in doing genealogy research and became a DAR member of Calcasieu Chapter, Lake Charles, and served as Regent for a 3-year term for Calcasieu Chapter. Margaret was a member of the Board of Directors for Calcasieu Public Library System and served as president for a 3-year term. She was a member of the Iowa First United Methodist Church, where she sang with the choir for 24 years. Upon moving to Williamsburg, VA, she joined the Williamsburg United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for 4 years. When she moved into the Patriots Colony Retirement home, she joined their choir and sang many solos. While living in Virginia, she brought her love of Mardi Gras with her and celebrated Fat Tuesday with beads and boas.

Margaret enjoyed crafts, especially knitting, and while at the Patriots Colony, she was a member of the Crafty Critters and knitted caps for cancer patients. Most of all, Margaret enjoyed her family and had a special bond with her granddaughters and would take them on many outings.

Margaret is survived by her son, Brock Charles McKinney of Fort Collins CO, daughter-in-law, Wendi Michelle McKinney, and granddaughter, Ada Marion McKinney; daughter, Sara Beth McKinney Block of Williamsburg VA, son-in-law, Paul Allan Block, and granddaughter, Emma Katherine Block; nephews, Howard Melton, John Melton, and David Dodson; and her caregiver, Martha Ann Logan. She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, J.W. Dodson, Cleo Dodson, and Berniece Melton.

A private memorial gathering will be in Iowa, LA at a later date. Burial of cremains will be in Pine Hill Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Honorariums in her honor may be made to: National Processing Center for Alzheimer’s Association, P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090/alz.org; First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Kinney Ave., Iowa, LA 70647

Paid Obituary