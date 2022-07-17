‘Only a matter of time’ until diesel and petrol vehicles are ‘prohibited’ before 2030 ban

Almost half of drivers (47 percent) are holding onto their cars for longer than usual because they are unsure whether to buy a petrol, electric or diesel car, rising to 58 percent of under 34s.

According to new research from Opinium, 60 percent of UK drivers say that 2030 is too early to stop selling petrol and diesel vehicles.

It also found that 49 percent of drivers are holding onto their current car because of the shortage of new cars as well as the high price of second-hand cars.

There are some fears that the majority of the UK’s drivers will not switch to an electric car until their concerns have been addressed.