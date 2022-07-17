“Prince Eric Wraps A Fireproof Blanket Around Her”: People Are Sharing Disney Park Secrets And I Love Them All

15.

“Every ‘land’ in the parks has its own unique soundtrack, and when you transition between lands, the music is a cross between what you hear in both lands so that’s it seamlessly transitions. Except between Tomorrowland and Fantasyland, as there is no natural way for those soundtracks to blend. So outside of the Tomorrowland Speedway is the only place in any Disney park where there is no music.”

—u/sports_is_life

The area they’re talking about would be between Tomorrowland Speedway, Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café, and the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.