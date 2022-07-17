Shania Twain documentary headed to Netflix

Film premieres July 26th

Shania Twain is the subject of a Netflix documentary hitting the streamer this summer. Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl documents the Canadian songstress’ illustrious career with famed documentary producer/director Joss Crowley at the helm.

“From Nashville newcomer to international icon, singer Shania Twain transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks in this documentary,” a Netflix synopsis reads.

The film will premiere worldwide on Tuesday, July 26th, according to a Twitter post by the streamer, although What’s on Netflix reports Friday, August 26th. A trailer for the documentary is circulating in the streamer’s “Worth the Wait” section in select territories throughout the world.

The film has been in production for several years and made its premiere earlier this year at the Mammoth Film Festival. It appears Nashville studio guitarist Brent Mason and drummer Paul Leim have been interviewed for the film. Both have played on four of her studio albums, including her three RIAA Diamond certified albums — 1995’s The Woman In Me, 1997’s Come On Over, and 2002’s Up!

“Spending the day Sound Stage Studios being interviewed for the upcoming Shania Twain documentary,” Mason shares in an Instagram post from April 2021. “I played guitar on four of Shania’s albums and I’m talking about that and performing a lot of the signature guitar parts I created for all those songs. Pictured with me is my good buddy for over 30 yrs Paul Leim who played drums on all those albums.”

Twain has been awarded five Grammys and has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. She’s known as the “Queen of Country Pop” and is one of the best selling artists of all time.

Twain is among the 2022 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees, along with Brad Paisley, Pam Tillis, Kirk Franklin in the Contemporary Songwriter/Artist category. Inductees will be announced in early August.

This fall, Twain will wrap her Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The final show dates run August 26, 27, 31, 2022; and September 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 2022. The show opened in December 2019 with Twain serving as creative director. The show features a high-energy production that’s a nonstop party, taking fans on a spectacular journey through Twain’s monumental catalogue of hits, including “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,” “You’re Still The One,” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”