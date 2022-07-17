Urgent WhatsApp warning: Users are being fooled by a vicious scam – don’t be next

The renowned football commentator revealed on Twitter that her mum almost fell to an “incredibly believable” WhatsApp scam.

Like other similar WhatsApp scams, this begins with a scammer messaging a victim from an unknown number and posing as their loved one.

They said the unknown number is their new one and to delete the old one, before asking urgently for money and relying on the victim’s sympathy.

With the scam Oatley highlighted, the con-artist on WhatsApp said they needed over £2,000 to be sent across to help pay their bills as they can’t access their online banking on their new handset.

They also put off any requests to have a phone call about the issue, and then sent across bank details for the money to be transferred.

With other scams Express.co.uk has reported on, the WhatsApp crooks have also said they need money to help replace a broken phone.